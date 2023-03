Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport zooms in to discuss his past acting roles in films such as Lucky Numbers and Mighty Aphrodite and his role in the TV series Justified. Rappaport also shares his love for basketball and the NBA, particularly the New York Knicks, and mentions some of the NBA players with the best sense of humor. He also discusses his current project, working on the second season of the Amy Schumer show, Life and Beth for Hulu.