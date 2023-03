Is Greg Warren picky, trendy, or just lactose intolerant? He sits in with us as we cover the news and his many ailments. Researchers have analyzed Beethoven’s DNA and found what may have contributed to his death. In other news, a man lost his father’s ashes while on a pub crawl and is now seeking help to locate them. Additionally, painting lawns with special paint is becoming more popular as it cuts down on maintenance costs and water usage, and we hate the idea.