Full Show Podcast for March 29, 2023

On today’s show we are joined by Alli Breen and Jessica Alsman to discuss our listener’s love troubles! Plus, Al Jackson helps Tom get hip, more small town festivals, Chick has a mini meltdown over pizza, and how to combine households!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.