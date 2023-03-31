Full Show Podcast for March 31, 2023

We’re still reeling from our live show in Cincinnati and the gang is falling apart in different ways! Join us as Chick breaks down, Josh cracks up, and Tom loses his mind! Plus: it’s the last day of Ace’s month of pizza, Josh cavalcade of fork puns, Kristi’s “not eloping”, and Jeff Oskay sits in for Dick Hitswater!

