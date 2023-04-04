Full Show Podcast for April 4, 2023

The show starts off in such a lighthearted mood today! We know it won’t last, but let’s enjoy it while we can! We’ve got calls from Coach Ralph, Floyd the Trucker, and Donnie Baker! Plus Breakfast Cup Noodles, Bratwurst hotels, Willie’s anti-drug song, and more!

