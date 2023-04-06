Full Show Podcast for April 6, 2023

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.

On today’s show we are joined by Australia’s greatest puppet comedian, Randy Feltface! Plus we have AI Tom and Chick, pennyfarthing talk, Kenny Tarmac meeting an unsuspecting friend of the show, and Al Jackson!