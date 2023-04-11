Full Show Podcast for April 11, 2023

“You make my ass want a cigarette” is something that is said within the first 6 minutes of today’s show, believe it or not! Plus we’ve got Tom on a trampoline, eating fortune cookies with the fortune still inside, and taking junk-drawer sauce to make Jackson Pollock chicken!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.