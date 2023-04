Alli Breen couldn’t make it today so the gang does Sexy Time without her! It goes… as well as you think it might. Plus we have Chick and Kristi yelling about news, making milk cool again, and Donnie Baker!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.