Full Show Podcast for April 14, 2023

Josh is on a well-earned fishing trip today and the show crumbles without him! Tom goes on a Gitchie Guy rampage, we talk about putting burger tattoos on our butts, and Alli Breen joins us for a late edition of Sexy Time!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.