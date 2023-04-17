Full Show Podcast for April 17, 2023

Happy Monday! Today we’re joined by the hilarious Leanne Morgan and Reno Collier, who blesses us with his Country Fried Take. Plus we’ve talk about the famous Wilhelm Scream, we hear Pat Godwin’s FIRST EVER SONG, and Kristi doesn’t wear panties to bed!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.