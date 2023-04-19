Full Show Podcast for April 19, 2023

Chick misses today’s show as he was getting “Fantastic Voyage”-d! We’re joined by Alli Breen with Sexy Time, we talk wild vending machines, and we find out that the King’s coronation is on the same day as the Kentucky Derby! What a day for big hats!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.