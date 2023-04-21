Full Show Podcast for April 21, 2023

Tomorrow is Tom’s birthday and we have a bunch of surprises waiting for him, including the first-ever performance by Little Dickie Mango! Plus, we’re joined by Greg Warren and Heywood Banks to talk about peanut butter and sing songs, respectively. And Jeff Oskay brings us a special edition of What You Failed To Mention About Tom’s New House!

