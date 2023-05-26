Carb Day at the Indy 500! – Full Show Podcast for May 26, 2023

Posted on May 26, 2023

It’s Carb Day at the Indy 500! Join us live from the American Legion Post 500 with special guests Al Unser Jr., Drew Powell, Dave “The King” Wilson, Duke Tumatoe & The Power Trio, and some SPECIAL MYSTERY GUESTS! Plus, Kristi has a special surprise that you won’t want to miss! 

