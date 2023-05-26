Full Show Podcast for May 25, 2023

Welcome back! On today’s show we’re joined by comedians Reno Collier and Al Jackson! Plus we have fat people at Wal-Mart, Jess getting Harry Caray’s glasses in the will, and Kristi wants to be on a professional show! Does she know where she is?

