Full Show Podcast for May 25, 2023

Posted on May 26, 2023

Welcome back! On today’s show we’re joined by comedians Reno Collier and Al Jackson! Plus we have fat people at Wal-Mart, Jess getting Harry Caray’s glasses in the will, and Kristi wants to be on a professional show! Does she know where she is?

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.