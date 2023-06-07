Bob Kevoian Announces New Podcast on Cancer Diagnosis

Bob Kevoian, former co-host of “The BOB & TOM Show,” takes his gastric cancer diagnosis with a healthy dose of humor in a new podcast, “The Bob and Cancer Show.” Listen here: http://bobandcancershow.com/

“My biggest fear was losing the mustache because we are about to celebrate its 54th birthday on June 18. Good news: The mustache stayed put!” – Bob Kevoian

In the podcast’s first episodes, Bob and co-hosts Becky Kevoian and Whit Grayson discuss the initial shock and numbness that came with the diagnosis, and then follow up with ways to stay positive and fight cancer with food, as they discuss the importance of setting goals and working to achieve them, while embracing uncertainty. Together, they take listeners through the process to come with optimism, resolve, and humor, documenting Bob’s progress for listeners who may be experiencing the same fear and uncertainty.

Listen to “The Bob and Cancer Show” podcast NOW on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Bob’s YouTube channel, and wherever podcasts are heard.