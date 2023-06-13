Full Show Podcast for June 13, 2023

Posted on June 13, 2023

On today’s show we’ve got baseball legend Drew Storen and sports novel legend John Feinstein! Plus Josh is crowned King Idiot by Chick, toxic scum affects a hilariously named town, and a mass grave of vampires was found!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.