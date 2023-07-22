Ron Sexton, 1970 – 2023

“We are sad to confirm that Ron Sexton, longtime member of the ensemble cast of “The Bob & Tom Show”, died Friday in Ohio while on tour with his stand-up comedy show. Ron was known by millions of listeners of “The Bob & Tom Show” for the indelible comedic characters he played on-air – including Donnie Baker, Kenny Tarmac, and Floyd the Trucker, as well as his spot-on celebrity impersonations. Ron was a much-loved colleague and friend, and we will miss him greatly. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. He made many, many people happy during his more than 20 years with “The Bob & Tom Show,” and we will remember him with love and gratitude.” – Tom Griswold.