Full Show Podcast for September 8, 2023

TGIF! The hilarious Ms. Pat joins us in studio today and the show fires on all cylinders to catch up with her! Plus Jeff Oskay brings us What You Failed To Mention News, Grand Theft Kayak, and the longest clapping marathon!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.