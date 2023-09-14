Jim Gaffigan: From Food Jokes to Parenting Pains

Jim Gaffigan phones in from one of America’s airports, sharing his candid take on family, his current “Barely Alive Tour,” and juggling acting with stand-up comedy. Jim is one of America’s renowned comedians and an accomplished actor, starring in hits like “Linoleum” and “Chappaquiddick.” Dive into a delightful chat about parenting, the struggles of helping with kids’ homework, and why Jim prefers to wear hats of losing sports teams. Plus, get the inside scoop on the tour dates you shouldn’t miss, Jim’s college football past, and why he steers clear of gambling.

https://youtu.be/gWIyaKE1Jms