Full Show Podcast for September 25, 2023

Kristi Lee is out and we’ve got Jess Hooker sitting in for her! We’re also treated to The Warren Report with Greg Warren and Reno Collier’s County Fried Take! Plus we try to teach Tom about Usher, warning your friends about beet juice, and and robbers defecating on the floor!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.