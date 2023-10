Tom has spilled liquid on his desk, and you won’t believe how he cleans it up. Then we move on to Cory, our Pigskin Pick’em winner. It’s the sixth week of the first football picks show in history, Chick McGee’s Shoe In of the Week. Do you agree with his picks?

This week, he faces off against the Pigskin Pick’em winner. Enter the contest now to square off against Chick with a chance to win a MiniMax!Big Green Egg! Enter here: https://www.bobandtom.com/contest/