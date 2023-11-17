Full Show Podcast for November 17, 2023

We’re live from the North Star Mohican Casino Resort in Bowler, WI and the crowd is wild! We’re joined by Duke Tumatoe & The Power Trio featuring the Brass to Mouth Horns and it wouldn’t be a live show without Tom losing his marbles! We talk about Josh’s new rap name Lil’ Quatch, Pills 4 Pot, and Tom peeing in public outside of the hotel!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.