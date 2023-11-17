Full Show Podcast for November 17, 2023

Posted on November 17, 2023

We’re live from the North Star Mohican Casino Resort in Bowler, WI and the crowd is wild! We’re joined by Duke Tumatoe & The Power Trio featuring the Brass to Mouth Horns and it wouldn’t be a live show without Tom losing his marbles! We talk about Josh’s new rap name Lil’ Quatch, Pills 4 Pot, and Tom peeing in public outside of the hotel!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.