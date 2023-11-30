Full Show Podcast for November 30, 2023

Posted on November 30, 2023

Today we’re joined by comedians Sam Tallent in studio and Al Jackson via Zoom! Plus we talk to our Pigskin Pickem’ winner, argue which is funnier: Batman or James Bond, and have Tom’s favorite story of the year!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.