Full Show Podcast for December 7, 2023

Posted on December 7, 2023

Today we’re joined by Al Jackson, who attempts every week to make Tom hip, and our good friend Old Barbie! Plus we talk to our B&T Pigskin Pickem Winner, where we would time travel to, and non-alcoholic White Claw!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.