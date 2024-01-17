Full Show Podcast for January 17, 2024

We’ve got Jessica Alsman in studio today as we talk about spray painting squirrels, the world’s oldest dog, and vegan women! Plus Jess Hooker joins us for a special dry reading of a new sketch about the Golden Bachelor!

