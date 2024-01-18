Full Show Podcast for January 18, 2024

Al Jackson joins us to talk about being hip and Jeff Oskay gives an early edition of What You Failed To Mention News! Plus we talk about tongues in mouse traps, million dollar engagement rings, and expert etiquette advice!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.