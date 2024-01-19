Full Show Podcast for January 19, 2024

Today we’re joined by Alli Breen for our long-awaited edition of Sexy Time! Plus we’ve got people making paper out of panda poop, foods not to eat before sex, and Steven Singer calling in to talk about Taylor Swift’s engagement ring!

