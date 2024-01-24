Full Show Podcast for January 24, 2024

The great Roy Wood Jr. joins us on the show today to talk about sex parties and fat discrimination! We’re then joined by Jessica Alsman and Alli Breen for another addition of Sexy Time! Plus we talk the Doomsday Clock, things found in pipes, and dressing up for President’s Day!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.