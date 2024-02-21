Full Show Podcast for February 21, 2024

Jessica Alsman and Alli Breen join us on today’s show for another edition of Sexy Time and Old Barbie lets us know why she’s the best choice for the Golden Bachelorette. Plus we talk airplanes for fat people, the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame, and Pat and Josh hate each other!

