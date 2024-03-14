Tom Papa Talks Ancient Bread, Baking Secrets & Comedy Life

We are joined by comedian Tom Papa starting with his take on discovering the world’s oldest bread in Turkey. Known not just for his stand-up comedy but also his passion for baking, Tom shares his baking routine, including the art of sourdough and experimenting with Dutch ovens. He reflects on his career, especially missing the creative challenges of his segments on “Live From Here.” Plus, Tom opens up about adjusting to an empty nest with his kids off to college and how it’s reshaped his comedic material.