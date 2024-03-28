Full Show Podcast for March 28, 2024 – Live from Cincinnati for MLB Opening Day!

We’re live in Cincinnati for the 2024 MLB Opening Day! Join the gang and comedians Jeff Oskay and Rob Haney for a special live edition of the show. We talk how music makes you freaky, What You Failed To Mention News, and the history of the Cincinnati Reds!

