Full Show Podcast for April 4, 2024

Today’s show is packed full with Al Jackson, Alli Breen, Jessica Alsman, and Jess Hooker joining us! Plus we talk about the NUTmobile, the time traveler’s 2024 predictions, and monkey gangs attacking tourists!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.