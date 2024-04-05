Full Show Podcast for April 5, 2024 – Live from Charleston, WV!

We’re live in Charleston, West Virginia! Join the gang with Jeff Oskay and Duke Tumatoe for a special live edition of the show. We talk Norfolk & Waypal, the gang getting matching tattoos, and the term “husky”!

