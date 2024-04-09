Full Show Podcast for April 9, 2024

We survived the Eclipse! And it was a lot cooler than Chick thought it would be! Jess Hooker joins us in studio today as we talk about OnlyGrans, a porch pirate in a trash bag, and Tom abandoning Jess in West Virginia!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.