Full Show Podcast for April 10, 2024

Jeff Oskay joins us on today’s show sitting in for Chick McGee, and we’ve got Alli Breen and Jessica Alsman helping our listeners with relationship advice! Plus we talk nun names, poop on a plane, and a Disney ferry boat crash!

