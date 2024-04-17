Best of Opening Day: Rob Haney’s Jokes About His Wife and Baseball

Rob Haney is a comedian with a complicated life with misadventures involving alcohol, suspicion about his wife’s mysterious purchases of antifreeze, and a doctor’s visit that recently ended with unsolicited health advice.
Rob Haney is a comedian with a complicated life with misadventures involving alcohol, suspicion about his wife’s mysterious purchases of antifreeze, and a doctor’s visit that recently ended with unsolicited health advice.
There is no custom code to display.
There is no custom code to display.