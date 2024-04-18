Full Show Podcast for April 18, 2024

At the top of today’s show, Tom berates Pat over his outfit. A normal Thursday here at The BOB & TOM Show! We’re joined by Al Jackson on his ever-fleeting quest to make Tom hip! Plus we talk swallowing marbles, fart spray, and ancient sacrifices!

