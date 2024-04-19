Al Jackson’s Take on Teaching, Comedy, and Cannabis Culture

Comedian and host of “Daily Blast Live,” Al Jackson, joins us to discuss how he transformed his lifelong penchant for talking into a thriving profession. Starting as a stand-up comedian, Al reflects on his early days performing in classrooms and how this unique beginning provided him with material that resonated with a broader audience. He also touches on his experiences living in Denver, Colorado, sharing his candid thoughts on the widespread use of cannabis and the cultural shifts around its legalization.