Full Show Podcast for April 24, 2024

Today we’re joined by the legendary Joe Theismann to talk about the NFL Draft! We’re also joined by Jessica Alsman and Alli Breen for another edition of Love Advice! Plus we talk about the world’s longest hair, “Smiler” jokes, and Josh Arnie the Harny Carnie!

