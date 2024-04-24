Recycling Flowers, Delivering Hope & Encouragement

The Bob & Tom Show is proud to partner with Random Acts of Flowers Indianapolis for its annual Flor-A-Thon on April 25th to deliver hope, encouragement, and flowers during difficult times. The cast and crew will create floral arrangements to help lift the spirits of individuals in healthcare facilities by delivering recycled flowers, encouragement, and personal moments of kindness. We are raising $4000 for their cause, Donating is easy…just press the button! It takes less than 30 seconds. Give now – https://rafindianapolis.givingfuel.com/crowd/raf-indy-2024-flor-a-thon/fundraiser/17724