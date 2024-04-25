Full Show Podcast for April 25, 2024

Al Jackson joins us in studio for a guest-packed show! We’re also joined by Clint Howard, Bob Schneider, and Old Barbie! Plus we talk about Boober Eats, celebrities for president, and Tom’s love of making posters!

