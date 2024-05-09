Full Show Podcast for May 9, 2024

Today’s show is stacked with funny people as we’re joined by Greg Hahn and Reno Collier in studio! Later in the show, Al Jackson zooms in to educate Tom (and the rest of the gang) on hot cartoon characters and ways to be hip! Plus we talk gambling, running red lights, and walking on hot coals!

