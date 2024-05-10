Full Show Podcast for May 10, 2024

We’ve got another full house on the show today with David Koechner and Rob Maher in studio and a zoom in from Bert Kreischer! Jeff Oskay also joins us with What You Failed To Mention News! Plus we talk about Kristi’s house full of birds, the eunuch maker, and skydiving without a parachute!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.