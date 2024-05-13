Full Show Podcast for May 13, 2024

Jess Hooker brings her new dog into the studio and lets the gang and audience name him! Greg Warren then brings us part 2 of The Warren Report on Nachos! Plus we talk cocaine cotton candy, cooking capes, and fighting police with cheese!

Enjoy every segment of today's BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports.