Full Show Podcast for May 14, 2024

It’s our Weber Grill cookout today and master chef Kevin Kolman spoils us with some expertly grilled food! Plus Jess Hooker joins us in studio to announce the name of her new dog! Make sure to tune in to see if Tom is happy with it… Plus we talk cicada rain, the upcoming Mike Tyson/Jake Paul fight, and the whole kit and kaboodle!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.