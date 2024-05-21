Full Show Podcast for May 21, 2024

Jess Hooker joins us on today’s show to talk about her experience riding in an Indycar at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! Our favorite plumber Ed Septic also calls in to tell us about his tips on how to set up a perfect summer party! Plus we talk about friendly car horns, Derek Jeter’s swag bags, and Josh angers America with his stance on marinating meat!

