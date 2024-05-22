Full Show Podcast for May 22, 2024

Posted on May 22, 2024

Today we’ve got Alli Breen and Jessica Alsman joining us on the show to help out listeners with their love troubles! Plus we talk about dream scrolling, a mariachi band fighting a flame swallower, and too many moose on the loose!

Check out today's episode of the Best of The BOB & TOM Show!  Enjoy every segment of today's BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports.