Full Show Podcast for May 23, 2024

Al Jackson joins us on today’s show to compare hip slang with Tomspeak! We’re also joined by Chris Blair with the Enjoy Illinois 300. Plus we talk about Tom’s surprise present for Chick, being the first radio show in space, and zoos without chimps!

