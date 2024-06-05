Full Show Podcast for June 5, 2024

Posted on June 5, 2024

The great Edwin McCain joins us in studio today along with Alli Breen and Jessica Alsman for Sexy Time! Plus we talk about Star Wars action figures, when a propeller stops on a plane, and a teaser of Edwin’s new song “Lucky”!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.