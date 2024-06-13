Full Show Podcast for June 13, 2024

We’ve got a skeleton crew on the show today as half of the gang makes their way to Iowa for our live show tomorrow! (This doesn’t stop Josh from making an appearance as the gang drags his name through the mud.) Plus we’re joined by Al Jackson talking all things hip fashion! Plus we’ve got Pat getting hit by his own car, Joey Chestnut’s surprising return, and Tom making his assistant pack his lunch!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.